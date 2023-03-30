Liam Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings’ IPL opener against Kolkata

England batter Liam Livingstone will miss the Punjab Kings (PBKS) campaign opener of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he is awaiting a fitness clearance from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after recovering from a knee injury sustained last year in December, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

PBKS will open its IPL campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the home arena of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali from April 1. Livingstone is a vital part of PBKS set-up for his all-round abilities. He has not played any competitive cricket since picking up the injury on his Test debut against Pakistan back in December. He had also suffered an ankle injury during the Hundred tournament last year. He was recently in Dubai for almost a week for his county Lancashire’s pre-season tour and was at Old Trafford on Wednesday.