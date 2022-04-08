Liam Livingstone's half century blows away Gujarat Titans

Liam Livingstone shined for Punjab Kings again, slamming a quickfire 64 off just 27 deliveries, while a late surge from Rahul Chahar (22*) and Arshdeep Singh (10*) proved key as Punjab Kings reached 189/9 in 20 overs against the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium.

Gujarat had made a good start to the game, dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow early in the Powerplay.

While Hardik Pandya removed the PBKS captain on 5, Bairstow fell against Lockie Ferguson on 8. However, Livingstone remained undeterred with the early blows as he smashed the bowlers all around the park, and even as Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals. BKS would be rueing the regular wickets in the middle overs, but it is still a strong total – thanks to the late surge from Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh for the final wicket.