LSG vs CSK: Rain interrupts play in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Wednesday. LSG all-rounder Krunal Padya is leading the side as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury. CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI. However, rain has stopped play in Chennai.



Badoni and Pooran put up a stand of 59 off 48 balls with Badoni hitting 38 off 26 balls in the partnership. Before that, however, LSG lost four wickets in the first eight overs. Moeen Ali started it off by getting Kyle Mayers in the fourth over after which Maheesh Theekshana got Manan Vohra and Krunal Pandya, captaining LSG in the absence of KL Rahul, in consecutive balls. Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed Marcus Stoinis with a sensational ball