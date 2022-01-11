Lucknow, Ahmedabad receive official clearance for IPL 2021, teams get 14 days to sign players

The new Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises have received formal clearance from BCCI, according to IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Tuesday and both Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction takes place. "Yes, a formal clearance has been given to both Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises. Both of them have been given two weeks' time to finalize their draft picks," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told ANI.

Patel also confirmed that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. "Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said Patel. Earlier on Tuesday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the main sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, Team India and former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise. Sources in the know of developments confirmed to news agency ANI that Hardik is indeed being looked like a captain prospect for Ahmedabad. “Yes, Hardik Pandya is being looked at as the skipper for Ahmedabad. The final decision is expected to come out soon,” a source told ANI.

