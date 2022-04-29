Lucknow bowlers script memorable win defending 153 against Punjab

 Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in Pune.  Mohsin Khan picked three while Chameera and Krunal ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2022 11:36 PM2022-04-29T23:36:33+5:302022-04-29T23:36:54+5:30

Lucknow bowlers script memorable win defending 153 against Punjab | Lucknow bowlers script memorable win defending 153 against Punjab

Lucknow bowlers script memorable win defending 153 against Punjab

Next

 Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in Pune.  Mohsin Khan picked three while Chameera and Krunal picked two apiece to restrict Punjab to just 133 for eight. Earlier, at 98/1 in the 13th over with two well-set batters in Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda meant a big totals awaited the Lucknow Super Giants. But some disciplined bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar saw Punjab restrict Lucknow to 153 for eight in 20 overs. By virtue of this win, Lucknow grab two points to jump in the third position. 

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2022Lucknow super giantsPunjab kings