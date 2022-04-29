Lucknow bowlers script memorable win defending 153 against Punjab

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in Pune. Mohsin Khan picked three while Chameera and Krunal picked two apiece to restrict Punjab to just 133 for eight. Earlier, at 98/1 in the 13th over with two well-set batters in Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda meant a big totals awaited the Lucknow Super Giants. But some disciplined bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar saw Punjab restrict Lucknow to 153 for eight in 20 overs. By virtue of this win, Lucknow grab two points to jump in the third position.