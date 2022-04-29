Lucknow face mini batting collapse as Punjab bowlers make big comeback

Lucknow Super Giants finished with 153 for eight in 20 overs against Punjab Kings. Kagiso Rabada picked 4 wickets while Rahul Chahar picked two wickets. Supergaints were all set for a big total but that's when things changed. de Kock edged one and walked off and that sparked a collapse which saw them losing 5/13 and then 6/28. he innings just lost steam and LSG never recovered from that.

Earlier on, Rabada got the big wicket of KL but de Kock and Hooda rebuilt the innings with a 86 run partnership. Punjab kept their playing XI intact while Lucknow brought in an extra bowler by replacing Manish Pandey with Avesh Khan. Lucknow are played fourth in the table with five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at seventh, with four wins and as many losses. Both head into the game on the back of key wins - while Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, Punjab defeated defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.