Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh for slow overrate

KL Rahul has been fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate against Mumbai Indians. It was Rahul's second over rate offence of the season. He was fined ₹12 lakh for the first offence."KL Rahul was fined ₹24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined ₹6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower," said the IPL in a statement."

This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences," it further read. If his team breaches the time limit once again, the Karnataka batter will have to sit out of the next game. The 29-year-old Karnataka batter smashed his 2nd century of the season, both against MI, to help LSG defeat MI by 36 runs. The win took them to fourth place on the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, still seek their first two points after eight games.



