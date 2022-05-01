Luknow batsman punish Delhi bowlers with some insane hitting

Delhi have managed to pull things back nicely but Lucknow will be pretty pelased with the score they have on the board, especially in a day game, this is not going to be an easy chase as KL Rahul's men finished on 195 after 20 overs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda hit fifties as the duo terrorized Delhi bowlers under scorching sun. Shardul Thakur dismissed Hooda to give DC a much-needed breakthrough.

Rahul and Quinton de Kock had earlier added 41 runs in the first four overs before the latter was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Earlier, LSG won the toss and elected to bat. At the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul confirmed that K Gowtham has replaced Avesh Khan in the playing XI. Delhi got back to winning ways in their previous match, having thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG, on the other hand, remain in contention for a playoffs spot, having won six out of nine games so far.