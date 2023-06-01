Major League Cricket 2023: Dale Steyn appointed bowling coach of Washington Freedom

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has been appointed the bowling coach of Washington Freedom ahead of the Major League Cricket 2023. In addition to that, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has been appointed captain of Washington Freedom for the inaugural edition. Henriques, aged 36, brings an extensive amount of T20 leadership skills, having won two titles with the Sydney Sixers in the last five seasons of Australia's premier T20 competition Big Bash League (BBL).

Greg Shipperd has been appointed the head coach of the side. Shipperd has been Sydney Sixers' head coach since 2015, following a four-year stint with the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils. Dale Steyn's inclusion will be a massive boost for Freedom. Steyn, who ended his playing career recently, will coach Freedom after campaigns with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.We are very happy with the squad we have assembled so far. Moises (Henriques) and Greg (Shipperd) have a history of winning championships together at the Sydney Sixers. It is important to build that winning culture around a young franchise right from the offset. Also delighted to have the legend Dale Steyn on board with us. The idea of having such a figure on American shores spending time with some of the youngsters on the squad is truly exciting," said Sanjay Govil, owner of Washington Freedom as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Dale Steyn was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set-up as a player in the Indian Premier League. He went on to represent Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore (second time) after his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African pacer retired from all formats of cricket before taking up the role of bowling coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad.