Majority of foreign staff to miss IPL 2023 auction in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without head coach Stephen Fleming and most of their coaching staff for the IPL Auction in Kochi on December 23. According to reports, majority of the foreign staff is likely to miss the auction in Kochi due to Christmas festivities. They would however join via video conferencing with BCCI allowing the same. Alongside Fleming, Michael Hussey, Eric Simmons, and newly appointed bowling Dwayne Bravo will all miss the event.

Not only CSK but a host of other franchises have also growing overseas influence in their support staff. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will be available over call but he won’t be attending the auction in person. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the worst hit. SRH are likely to be without its new head coach Brian Lara. Dale Steyn is also unlikely to join. Franchise owners had requested BCCI to advance the Auction Day due to the unavailability of their foreign coaching staff. However, BCCI brushed off those concerns suggesting ‘logistical problems’. While phone call during the auction is allowed, whether there will be a dedicated video-conferencing facility, it is yet to be decided. A call on the same will be taken at a franchise’s meeting on December 21.