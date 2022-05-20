Matthew Wade reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore."Mr. Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL said in a statement."For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.While the statement did not give any reason for the breach, Wade was livid after being adjudged LBW, in what was a controversial call and attracted empathy from Virat Kohli.

Wade was sure that he under-edged a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out. However, despite a clear deviation in the ball's trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call. Wade has scored only 116 runs in eight innings in the ongoing IPL season so far. In the initial few games for the side, Wade opened the batting alongside Shubman Gill; he was later dropped and brought back to the side at no.3. Gujarat, already assured of the No. 1 place with 20 points, had earlier made 168-5 after captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and scored 68 not out off 47 balls.

