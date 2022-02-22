Maxwell, du Plessis, Milne, Tim David. among overseas players retained for Hundred 2022

Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Adam Milne are among the seven overseas players who have been retained by men's teams ahead of the second season of the Hundred, with 17 overseas spots due to be filled in the draft on March 30. Totally, over 150 men's and women's players have been retained by the teams and that includes 28 centrally contracted England players including limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Apart from Maxwell and Du Plessis, the other men's players to have been retained are New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David.

Even though teams are allowed to field only three overseas players in the XI, they are allowed to pick a fourth overseas player in a wildcard draft in June. In the women's section, India's Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will once again turn out for their respective sides. Even though the Australian players didn't take part last year, Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers have retained Perry and Alyssa Healy. In total, 12 overseas stars have been retained. "The women's teams will be finalised through the open market signing process, which concludes at the end of June," the ECB said in their release. The availability of overseas players during the Hundred's window from August 3-September 3 is mixed, with Australia and New Zealand players likely to prove popular at the draft due to the gaps in their international schedule.



Retained players:

Southern Brave

Men: Jofra Archer, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton

Women:Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes

Women:Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong

Trent Rockets

Men: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Tom Moores

Women: Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver

Oval Invincibles

Men: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter

Women: Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Emma Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers

Northern Superchargers

Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson

Women: Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt

Manchester Originals

Men: Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison

Women: Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld

Welsh Fire

Men: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb

Women: Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas

London Spirit

Men: Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Women: Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens