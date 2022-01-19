Maxwell registers highest individual score in BBL, Melbourne Stars post record total

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday registered the highest individual score in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Maxwell played a knock of 154 runs off just 64 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 sixes to help the Melbourne Stars post 273/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Hobart Hurricanes.

This total by Melbourne Stars is also the highest team score in the history of the competition.

This was Maxwell's 100th game in the BBL. Stoinis and Maxwell put on 132 runs for the third wicket for the Stars.

The right-handed Marcus Stoinis also rose to the occasion as he scored 75 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes.

In the entire innings, Melbourne Stars managed to register 29 boundaries and 10 sixes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor