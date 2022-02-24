Mayank Agarwal likely to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022?

Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace KL Rahul as the next Punjab Kings' captain. "In all likelihood, Mayank will captain the side. The announcement is expected later this week. Dhawan is a welcome addition to the side and was always on the radar at the auction. He is a champion player but it seems Punjab were keen on Mayank as captain ever since K L Rahul left the team," an IPL source told PTI.The top post was vacated after KL Rahul decided to part ways with the franchise. He will be leading Lucknow Super Giants in their maiden season.

Even though the PBKS management bought experienced Shikhar Dhawan, a report in PTI suggests that the franchise was keen on Mayank Agarwal as captain. An official announcement regarding the next Punjab Kings' captain is expected to be made soon, the report adds. Obviously, if I am made the captain, I am totally up and ready for the responsibility but I will do everything that is required of me as a player if demanded. Whether I am made the captain or not, whatever responsibilities are given, whatever will be demanded of me everything will be done from my side,” Mayank told MensXP. The 31-year-old has also played 19 Tests and five ODIs for India. Agarwal aggregated 400-plus runs in the past two seasons. He had made his IPL debut in 2011 and has so far played 100 games.

