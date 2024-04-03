Mayank Yadav Joins Top Five Fastest Deliveries List in IPL History After RCB vs LSG Match

Lucknow Super Giants' young fast bowler Mayank Yadav has impressed in his first two appearances in IPL 2024. Following a stellar debut against the Punjab Kings, Yadav continued his strong showing against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Yadav's fiery pace and pinpoint accuracy rattled the RCB batting lineup. His four-over spell (4-0-14-3) included the key wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar, helping LSG regain control of the match. His performance earned him a second consecutive Player of the Match award.

Yadav also etched his name in the IPL record books. He clocked the fastest delivery of the season so far, reaching a speed of 156.7 kilometers per hour (kph). This surpasses his own previous mark of 155.8 kph from the prior match and places him fourth on the all-time list of fastest deliveries in IPL history.

Fastest Bowlers in IPL History: Top Speed Records and Years Achieved

Bowler Team Speed (in kph) Year Shaun Tait Rajasthan Royals 157.7 2011 Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans 157.3 2022 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 157.0 2022 Mayank Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 156.7 2024 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 156.2 2020

RCB vs LSG Match Highlights:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, April 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB and LSG made notable changes to their playing XIs. The home team brought in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph, while LSG replaced the injured Mohsin Khan with Yash Thakur. KL Rahul returned directly to the playing XI after playing the previous match as an impact player.

He joined Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, and de Kock dominated the RCB bowlers in the powerplay. Rahul, however, was cautious in his approach. Despite de Kock's blitz, LSG lost their captain on the third ball of the sixth over for 20 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came in next, struggled to score, slowing LSG's run rate and allowing RCB back into the match. His 11-ball knock ended with just 6 runs. After 10 overs, LSG were at 84/2.

The arrival of Marcus Stoinis provided the much-needed boost. He played aggressively, scoring 24 runs off 15 balls in a 56-run partnership with de Kock. The opening batsman fell short of a century, dismissed by Topley for 81. Nicholas Pooran then played an explosive innings of 40 runs, guiding LSG to a competitive total of 181/5.

Chasing the target, RCB got off to a disastrous start, losing their key batsmen Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessis (19), and Glenn Maxwell inside the powerplay. Cameron Green followed suit in the eighth over. Mayank Yadav was the bowling hero for LSG, dismissing Kohli, Maxwell, and Green.

A 36-run partnership between Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat offered some hope for RCB, but neither could convert it into a big score. Mahipal Lomror's late flourish of 33 runs off 13 balls wasn't enough, and RCB were bowled out for 153. Mayank Yadav was the pick of the LSG bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/14. He also broke his own record for the fastest ball of IPL 2024, clocking 156.7 kph, surpassing his previous best of 155.8 kph.

𝘕𝘰𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘺. 𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘯𝘰 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥.🔥 pic.twitter.com/HX1E1nSMtD — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2024