MI vs CSK: Wait, wait, wait: How MS Dhoni plotted Mumbai's elimination from IPL 2022!

MS Dhoni hit a quickfire 28 not out to help Chennai Super Kings win a last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. It was vintage Dhoni as the former CSK skipper showed why he is regaded as one of the best finishers of IPL. CSK needed 17 off the last over but Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Dwaine Pretorius who had played his part in a 33-run stand for the 7th wicket with MS Dhoni. Pretorius was the more dominant partner with 22 runs off 14 balls.

Pretorius cleverly scooped the fast bowler to fetch a boundary. But Pretorius said he planned to do that in the 17th over and Dhoni had asked him to wait a little longer. "I wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over against Bumrah (his third), but he (Dhoni) said, 'Wait, wait, wait'. "I waited and the next over I said, 'Now I'm going.' And he said to go for it. I went for it. We knew we needed five boundaries, no dots and we could get over the line.. I'm working hard and just glad I could contribute to a win to the team today and hopefully we can win a few more," Pretorius said. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja admitted the team was nervous but added he was confident MS Dhoni would finish it off if he played till the last ball.