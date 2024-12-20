Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently made a playful remark about Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans that quickly became the talk of social media. The comment came during a fan engagement event.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's mic was turned off.



Ruturaj - might be someone from RCB.pic.twitter.com/Xc79fyV3iS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2024

While on stage, Gaikwad's microphone suddenly stopped working. The event host asked, “How can you turn off Ruturaj’s mic?” In a light-hearted moment, Gaikwad jokingly responded, “Might be someone from RCB.” His witty remark had the audience laughing, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

The comment added fuel to the long-standing rivalry between CSK and RCB, especially after RCB eliminated CSK from the IPL 2024 playoffs race. Gaikwad’s playful jab sparked conversations among fans, with some Virat Kohli fans responding online.

RCB ka insult kiya hai , this is not fair — Satish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@SATISHMISH78) December 19, 2024

bro playing with FIREEE... RCB gonna come hard 😎 — NFTBull | deGod Mode (@the_NFTBull) December 19, 2024

Nah bro 💀 — Myrophile (@Myrophile) December 19, 2024

Read Also | Virat Kohli Involved in Tense Exchange with Australian Journalist at Melbourne Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Notably, CSK has won five IPL titles, while RCB has yet to secure the prestigious title. Additionally, RCB is yet to announce a new captain after releasing Faf du Plessis.

The 27-year-old Gaikwad, known for his composed demeanor on the field, will now turn his focus to leading Maharashtra in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Maharashtra will be placed in Group B, and their first match will be against Rajasthan on December 21, 2024, at the MCA Cricket Ground in Bandra, Mumbai.

The tournament will feature 38 teams across five groups. Each team will play against others in a round-robin format. A total of 135 matches are scheduled for the tournament. After the group stage, the tournament will move to the playoffs. This includes two quarter-finals and two semi-finals. The tournament will conclude with the grand finale.