Mitchell Marsh IPL participation in doubt after hip injury?

The Delhi Capitals were hit be a big blow as their overseas signing Mitchell Marsh suffered a hip injury during a practice session. Marsh, 30, is expected to be ruled out of the white-ball leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan and his participation in the Indian Premier League is also doubtful. If he fails to recover from the injury in time, this will be the third straight season Marsh, will miss out on playing in the IPL. In 2020, Marsh had hurt his ankle while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Last IPL, he pulled out before the tournament started citing bubble fatigue.



Capitals have only seven overseas players in their squad and they fielded only two of those against Mumbai due to availability constraints and injuries to other key players. Marsh and David Warner were originally scheduled to join Capitals after April 6.Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman were part of the South Africa-Bangladesh ODI series recently and were in quarantine when Capitals played on Sunday, but their next game on April 2 gives the two bowlers enough time to join the squad. The bigger concern for Capitals is Anrich Nortje's fitness. Even though he joined Capitals before the IPL started and was cleared of "serious injury," he has to undergo rehab and is likely to sit out the first few matches. Capitals had bought Marsh, who had listed his base price at the maximum of INR 2 crore was brought for 6.5 crores at the mega auction.