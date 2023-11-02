Mitchell Marsh leaves Australia's World Cup campaign flies home

Australia have been jolted with another blow, with star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the England match after flying home for personal reasons.He has left for Perth and will not be a part of the playing XI against the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.This comes after Glenn Maxwell was left out of the playing squad following a concussion during a golf match on Monday.

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Marsh had flown home on Wednesday night."Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons," the statement said. "A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time."

Marcus Stoinis is likely to be fit to come into the side having recovered from a minor calf problem that has kept him out of the last two matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand but Cameron Green will also be set for a recall while Labuschange is set to remain in the middle-order. Australia will be down to only 13 fit players for the clash with England with Sean Abbott and Alex Carey the only other players available in the squad.Marsh's absence will also likely mean that Steve Smith will return to his preferred position at No.3.