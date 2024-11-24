Mitchell Starc Sold for Rs 11.75 Crore to DC (Delhi Capitals) at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mitchell Starc has been bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The Australian pacer, known for his deadly fast bowling, was secured by the franchise in Jeddah on Sunday.
Starc, who was the Player of the Match in both Qualifier 1 and the final last season, is known for his ability to perform under pressure, whether in the PowerPlay or at the death.
Starc’s IPL career had previously seen a record-breaking bid when Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for ₹24.75 crore (USD 3 million) in 2024, making him the most expensive player in the tournament’s history at the time. That bid accounted for 80% of KKR's total purse. However, this record was surpassed by Shreyas Iyer’s ₹26.75 crore bid this year, when Punjab Kings secured him during the 2025 auction.