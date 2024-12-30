Mohammad Kaif Takes Dip in Yamuna River in Prayagraj Ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela; Video Goes Viral

The Maha Kumbh is set to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district from January 13 next year. Ahead of the grand event, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif visited Prayagraj and took a dip in the Yamuna River. He shared a video of the moment on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Kaif is seen jumping into the Yamuna River from a boat and enjoying a swim. Alongside the clip, he wrote, "Abe isi Jamuna ji mein tairaki seekha hoon" (Hey, I have learnt swimming in this Yamuna). The video also features Kaif's son, who is seated in the boat as Kaif enjoys swimming for an extended period. Fans have flooded the comments section with reactions to his post.

Mohammad Kaif had an illustrious international cricket career, playing 138 matches and scoring a total of 3,377 runs, which includes three centuries and 20 half-centuries. In Test cricket, he amassed 624 runs in 13 matches, while his ODI journey saw him score 2,753 runs in 125 matches.

Kaif rose to prominence through his stellar performances at the Under-19 level. In 2000, he captained the Indian team to victory in the Under-19 World Cup. Widely regarded as one of India’s best fielders, Kaif was known for his agility on the field.

He was part of the Indian team that shared the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka and played a significant role in the runner-up finish at the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Kaif retired from all forms of cricket on September 13, 2013, marking the end of a memorable career.