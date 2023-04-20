Mohammad Siraj's best IPL figures powers Bangalore to a 23 run win

Mohammad Siraj's best bowling figures in IPL powered Bangalore to a 23 run win over Punjab. Royal Challengers Bangalore have set a target of 175 runs vs Punjab Kings in Match 27 of IPL 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

RCB reached 174/4 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli smacking 59 runs off 47 balls. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis clattered 84 off 56 balls. For PBKS' bowling department, Harpreet Brar took two wickets, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis scalped a dismissal each.