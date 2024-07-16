Mohammed Shami Begins Bowling Practice at NCA Ahead of IND vs BAN Test Series (Watch Video)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has begun bowling again at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, fueling speculation about his inclusion in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had previously indicated Shami's return was "likely for the home series against Bangladesh" in March. India is scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh.

Shami, who last played cricket during India's ODI World Cup campaign, played a crucial role in reaching the final by taking 24 wickets in seven matches at an impressive average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. He underwent successful surgery for a right heel problem on February 26, 2024. The injury forced him to miss the South Africa tour, the home series against England, the entire IPL season, and the T20 World Cup.

While an official return date hasn't been confirmed, Shami resuming bowling suggests he might be available for the Bangladesh series. There's also the possibility of Shami featuring in domestic cricket to regain match fitness before rejoining the national team.