Mohammed Shami gets trolled after adult star Kendra Lust congratulates pacer for his IPL show

In the battle of debutants, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious after the Hardik Pandya led side defeated Lucknow Super Giants ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 30, 2022 02:49 PM2022-03-30T14:49:10+5:302022-03-30T14:53:40+5:30

In the battle of debutants, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious after the Hardik Pandya led side defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a last over thriller. The main architect of the win Mohammed Shami who stole the show with his triple strike. Shami's performances was lauded by everyone including adult star Kendra Lust. The adult star was all praise for the Gujarat pacer and her tweet for Shami has now gone viral. “Absolutely wonderful performance by @mdshami11” Kendra wrote in her tweet. However, Shami soon find on the receiving end as he was brutally trolled with funny jokes and memes. 
 

 

 

 

