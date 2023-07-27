Mohammed Siraj ruled out of West Indies ODI series after complaining of sore ankle

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has returned home ahead of the ODI series against West Indies as part of workload management ahead of a hectic schedule.Siraj has been in exceptional form in the two-match Test series against West Indies. The 29-year-old led an inexperienced Indian pace attack and claimed 5-60, helping to bowl out the hosts for 255. His performance was instrumental in India's series victory, as he picked up seven wickets in the two Tests, including a five-for in the first innings on a flat Port-of-Spain track.

Prior to this tour, Siraj was part of the World Test Championship final at The Oval against Australia, where he picked up five wickets, including a four-for in the first innings. However, after his commendable performance in the Caribbean, Siraj flew back to India, being rested from the ODI series against West Indies. BCCI decided to rest him, after he had complained of a sore ankle and the decision for him to return home was taken as a precautionary measure.This decision comes ahead of a busy period leading up to the home ODI World Cup in October, with the Asia Cup scheduled from end of August to mid-September and a three-game home series against Australia in September.