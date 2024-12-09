Mohammed Siraj, Travis Head Penalised for Verbal Spat in IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Adelaide

India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Travis Head have been penalised for a heated exchange during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. The incident occurred after Siraj dismissed Head, giving him an aggressive send-off. In response, Head exchanged harsh words with the bowler. Siraj then gestured for Head to leave the ground, making the confrontation the main talking point of the match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took action against both players for their behaviour. Siraj was fined 20% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to language or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter after dismissal. Head was penalised under Article 2.13 for "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee" during an international match.

There was a bit happening here between Head and Siraj after the wicket 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/f4k9YUVD2k — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 7, 2024

Both players received one demerit point each, marking their first offence in the last 24 months. They accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

In the match itself, Australia dominated, winning by 10 wickets. Head was the standout performer, scoring 140 runs off 141 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes. His innings helped Australia gain a 157-run first-innings lead.

India struggled in both innings, setting a modest target of 19 runs for Australia, who chased it down in just four overs. The series is now level at 1-1, with the next Test scheduled at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.