Mohd Siraj released from ODI squad for West Indies series due to sore ankle

Barbados, July 27 Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODI leg of the West Indies tour as a precautionary measure after he complained of a sore ankle, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) said on Thursday.

The BCCI, however, has not sought a replacement for the seamer, who flew back home with the rest of the Test contingent after India's 1-0 series win.

"The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised to rest by the BCCI medical team. The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023, in Barbados," the BCCI said in a statement.

After the West Indies tour, India's schedule includes the Asia Cup, which is scheduled from late August to mid-September. Additionally, they will be engaged in a three-match ODI series against Australia at home in September ahead of the ODI World Cup at home in October.

The 29-year-old pacer has been playing regular cricket since the start of the year. Siraj has played in all ODIs for India against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.

He was also part of India's 2-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Tests) and also played a crucial part in the IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scalped 19 wickets in 14 matches, the most for RCB.

Siraj was also part of the World Test Championship Final squad at The Oval against Australia picking up five wickets before the West Indies series, where he picked up seven wickets in the two Tests, including a five-for in the first innings of the second Test.

Siraj would have led the pace attack with Umran Malik to support him. But now, in his absence, Shardul Thakur becomes the most experienced seamer in India's squad, with 50 wickets in 35 matches.

India’s updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

