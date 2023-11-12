"Money is used in the right direction": Ganguly reviews India and Pakistan's World Cup journey

India are the only team of the World Cup 2023 to have remained unbeaten so far. Apart from their star-studded batting line-up, Indian bowling has been quite impressive in the tournament as well.Pakistan, on the other hand, lost five of their league games, the first time ever at a single World Cup edition, which included an array of four straight losses, to finish fifth in the points table. This was the third straight time in 11 years that Pakistan failed to make the semifinals of a World Cup.

Speaking to Pakistan channel A Sports, Ganguly, in comparing the World Cup campaigns of India and Pakistan, credited the Indian domestic culture as the reason behind the team having a large pool of talented players to pick from. He also emphasised on the need for players to be part of the longer format more than playing just T20 cricket across the globe, which he feels leads to mediocrity.

IPL not the sole reason for India's success in international cricket. Quality cannot come from playing only IPL, quality comes from playing 4-day, 5-day cricket. If you play more T20 cricket, you will remain mediocre. I always say that play T20s, make money from T20s but if you want to be a player, you have to play 4-day, 5-day cricket," Ganguly explained."Players should be like Wasim Akram, who could bowl 25-30 overs in a day. He was fast with the new ball and with the old ball as well. I think not only IPL, but the entire Indian cricketing infrastructure is incredible. There are so many matches, so many players and we are lucky in that way," the former BCCI president further added.

The legendary batter also added explained how cricket has become a more stable career option in India over the last few years and credited BCCI for directing the cash flow into the right direction."Money is used in the right direction, they are used on the players. First-class cricket has seen an incredible pay rise. The first-class cricketers play cricket from September to March and then 2 months of IPL. And I think it is because of this system that the team is so strong. And of course the match security," Ganguly explained."There is a lot of talent in your country too. I keep hearing about it. The country that has Shaheen Shah Afridi, the team that has Rizwan, Babar, and Imam could be great if some specific changes are made," Ganguly concluded.