MS Dhoni Fan Claims He Delayed Daughter's School Fees, Spent ₹64,000 on Match IPL 2024 Tickets (Watch Video)

A passionate Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan sparked debate online after claiming he spent ₹64,000 on tickets to see MS Dhoni play, reportedly delaying his daughters' school fees.

I don't have money to pay the School Fees of my children, but spent Rs 64,000 to get black tickets to watch Dhoni, says this father. I am at a loss for words to describe this stupidity. pic.twitter.com/korSgfxcUy — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) April 11, 2024

The unidentified man, seen celebrating CSK's victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium in a widely circulated video, alleges he purchased black-market tickets due to high demand.

"I didn't get tickets, so I bought them in black," he said in an interview with Sportswalk Chennai. "It was a total of ₹64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once."

The fan's daughter, also present in the video, expressed joy at seeing Dhoni bat and acknowledged her father's efforts to secure tickets. The revelation has drawn criticism, with many questioning the man's priorities. However, Lokmat Times could not independently verify his claims.

The entire family wore CSK jerseys and cheered for Dhoni throughout the match.

CSK's Performance in IPL 2024

The defending champions, CSK, currently hold a record of 3 wins and 2 losses in IPL 2024. Their season began with victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans but was followed by defeats to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK bounced back against KKR with a dominant performance, led by Ravindra Jadeja's three wickets and Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67.