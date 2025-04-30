Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has raised questions about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni revealed that he has yet to decide if he will continue playing in the next season. During a lively reception from fans, presenter Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if the enthusiastic crowd meant he would return for the following season. Dhoni replied with a laugh, saying, "I don't know if I'm coming for the next game."

Speculation had been high that IPL 2025 would be Dhoni’s final season. Before the season began, he was seen wearing a shirt printed with “One last time” in Morse code. In a viral video, his wife was also heard saying “His last game” during a home match at Chepauk.

Despite the speculations, Dhoni has faced criticism for his performance this season. His batting has been slow, and he has often come in late in the order, further fueling doubts about his form and the possibility of him retiring after this season.

Dhoni also admitted that Chennai Super Kings have struggled this season, especially at home. “Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on,” he said. “We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes but this season we've made a lot of changes. The reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change one or two players. But this season it hasn't worked for us.” The skipper noted that this was the first season after a fresh auction and team combinations were still being assessed.