MS Dhoni to Play IPL 2025? Former CSK Skipper Drops BIG Hint on His Participation for Upcoming Season

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has hinted at his participation in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although there were expectations he would retire after IPL 2024, Dhoni has not made an official announcement about his retirement, keeping the possibility of his continued involvement alive.

Speaking at a recent promotional event, the 43-year-old Dhoni, who stepped down as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024, said he wants to enjoy the last few years of his cricketing career. He noted the challenges of maintaining enjoyment in the sport amid professional commitments. “When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy. The emotions keep coming; the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years,” he said.

Dhoni also mentioned the physical demands of preparing for the IPL, stating that he needs to keep fit for nine months to play for two and a half months. “You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit,” he added.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed Dhoni's potential participation in IPL 2025 to Cricbuzz, saying, “When he is ready, what else do we want? We are happy.” Dhoni is expected to discuss player retention with CSK owner N. Srinivasan in the coming days, with reports indicating that he will be retained for INR 4 crore.

CSK plans to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their first choice, followed by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who made his IPL debut for the team in 2022. The final list of retained players is expected to be confirmed by October 31.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, last played for the franchise on May 19 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where CSK was defeated, allowing RCB to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. In IPL 2024, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 14 matches, with a highest score of 37 not out, despite battling injury issues. He hit 13 sixes and 14 fours throughout the season and aims to improve his performance in the upcoming year.