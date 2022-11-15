MS Dhoni to retire from all forms of cricket after IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni may call time on his IPL career after the 2023 season. After Team India debacle in the T20 World Cup 2022, where they crashed out from the semis, the BCCI is keen to get Dhoni involved with the team in some capacity.

According to the Telegraph newspaper, "Dhoni is expected to retire from the game after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen in the right manner. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialised set of players since managing three formats is proving to be too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid." The T20 and ODI World Cup-winning captain was appointed as the mentor of the Indian squad during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The side's campaign was quashed right from the word go following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening set of matches.