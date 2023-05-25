Mumbai Indians' new find Akash Madhwal, displays scintillating show in IPL eliminator, re-writes records

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Mumbai Indians young bowler Akash Madhwal delivered a brilliant spell against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. He became an overnight sensation after breaking many records at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The talented medium pacer dismantled the opponent's batting with his excellent bowling, picking five wickets and conceding only five runs. His victims were opener Prerak Mankad (2 runs), Ayush Badoni (1 run), Nicholas Pooran (0), Ravi Bishnoi (3 runs) and Mohsin Khan (0).

With this outstanding performance, Akash registered a record of bowling best figures in the IPL by an uncapped player. He surpassed Ankit Rajpoot's record, who took five wickets conceding 14 runs playing for Punjab Kings.

The 29-year-old from Uttarakhand has also featured himself in the elite group of bowlers having the best bowling returns in IPL, he has fourth-best bowling figures with legendary Anil Kumble who had the same figures (5/5) in the year 2009 when he was captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore's side. Alzarri Joseph is leading the chart with 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing for Mumbai Indians.

He also became the first-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an IPL playoff match, surpassing bowling figures of Doug Bollinger, who took 4/13 in 2010 IPL semifinals against Deccan Chargers for Chennai Super Kings.

The MI bowler also became the bowler taking a five-wicket haul with the lowest economy. He surpassed Kumble 5/5 (ER: 1.57) and Jasprit Bumrah 5/10 (ER: 2.50).

While batting first, MI registered a competitive score of 182/8. Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav's (33) kept MI's swift flow of run intact. On the other hand, LSG's middle-order collapse was enough to end their campaign on a bitter note. The Lucknow franchise bundled out on a score of 101 which allowed MI to make their way into the Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor