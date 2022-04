Mumbai Indians scored 161 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries. Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

However, it was Pat Cummins who stole the show as the Aussie skipper slammed the second fastest 50 of the IPL. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals but in the end, Iyer and Cummins ensured that their side walks away with a victory.