Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Ahead of their Qualifier 2 match against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav said that the trust that MI have shown in him and given him opportunities to bat up the order was a significant turning point in his career.

Suryakumar had an exclusive interview with JioCinema ahead of the MI's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans which will take place in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Suryakumar talked about how Mumbai Indians give him a family feel and said that returning to the MI camp felt like he returned home in 2018.

"When I returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018, it feels like I returned back to my family, they trusted me a lot, and gave me the opportunity to bat up the order and it was a big turning point. I scored runs in 2018 and my role changed from next year. Then I came to know that my role is going to be this with the team," said Suryakumar during the interview.

"They gave me clarity in my role, and trusted me, it was time I paid them back and take my game to the next level. I tried to take my game to the next level, and practised. They travelled 2 steps, I did 4. The bond is strong," he added.

Talking about the MI as a franchise, Suryakumar said, "This franchise will give you everything that helps you become a better player. Be it practice1 facilities, or mental support. It is almost like your home. You just have to put 1 per cent effort, 99 per cent is coming from the franchise."

Suryakumar is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he has scored 511 runs at an average of 42.58 and a strike rate of 185.58. He has scored a century and four fifties, with the best score of 103*. In Indian colours, he has replicated his franchise cricket success. In 48 matches and 46 innings, he has scored 1,675 runs at an average of 46.52 and a strike rate of 175.76. He has three centuries and 13 fifties in Indian colours. He was given the ICC Male T20I Player of the Year Award 2022 for his performances in the shorter format.

MI ended the league stage with eight wins, six losses and 16 points to their name and at the fourth spot in the points table. If they lose this eliminator against LSG, they will be eliminated from the competition. If they win, they will play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier Two, which will decide the team which will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the final on May 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor