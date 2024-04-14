Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's 100 Goes In Vain, as Mumbai Suffer 4th Loss Of The Season

MS Dhoni’s quickfire cameo proved to be the difference in the end, as Mumbai lost by 20 runs as men in blue suffered their fourth loss of the season. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer as he smoked his second IPL century. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan start well for Mumbai Indians as they try to avoid losing wickets in the early stages.

Chennai Super Kings top-order batter Shivam Dube and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struck stroke-filled half-centuries as the five-time champions scored a huge 206 for 4 in their IPL match against hosts Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Dube slammed an unbeaten 66 off 38 deliveries, while Gaikwad smashed a 40-ball 69, including five maximums, as the duo put up a 90-run stand after CSK had lost openers Ajinkya Rahul (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21) cheaply. For MI, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.