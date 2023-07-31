Mumbai Indians win inaugural season of MLC in USA

In the grand finale of Major League Cricket, MI New York thrashed Seattle Orcas by seven wickets. West Indies hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran smoked one of the finest T20 centuries scoring 137 in just 55 balls. Pooran smashed ten boundaries and 13 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 249.09. New York chased down the tricky 184-run target in just chasing 16 overs. Dewald Brevis was the second highest run-scorer scoring 20 runs. Earlier, Seattle Orcas put up a 183-run on the back of Quinton de Kock's 87 runs off 52 deliveries.

Only Shubham Ranjane and Dwaine Pretorius provided him decent support scoring 29 and 21 runs respectively. De Kock slammed nine fours and four sixes during his time in the middle. When he was in the middle smashing the opposition bowlers for fun, the Seattle Orcas seemed to post a total of around 200.But once De Kock was dismissed in the 17th over, Seattle could only score 41 runs off last 23 deliveries. Trent Boult was yet again at his best picking up three wickets and taking his tally to 22 scalps in the season with the second best being Andrew Tye with 11 wickets. Rashid Khan came up with a brilliant spell too conceding only nine runs and picked up three wickets in his four overs. But David Wiese had a poor day at the office going for 65 runs in four overs. For the unversed MI Newyork is the subsidary team of five time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. One of the most successful teams in franchise T20 cricket, this was their ninth title across all T20 leagues.