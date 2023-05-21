Mumbai Indians win toss opt to field first against Hyderabad, Umran Malik returns

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss, opts to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH have nothing to lose and will aim to end the season on a high.Heinrich Klaasen will hold the key for SRH, having scored a superb century in the previous encounter.Klassen is SRH's leading run-scorer and has amassed 430 runs from 10 innings.

He averages 53.45 and has a strike-rate of 179.16. Still in contention are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will look to win their respective matches, while Rajasthan Royals will pray that things go the other way.