Musheer Khan Health Update: MCA Gives MAJOR Update on Allrounder's Condition After Road Accident

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has provided an important medical update on 19-year-old allrounder Musheer Khan, who suffered a neck fracture in a serious road accident while traveling to Lucknow for the Irani Cup match. Musheer was traveling with his father and coach, Naushad Khan, from their hometown of Azamgarh when the incident occurred.

According to the MCA, Musheer is currently hospitalized in Lucknow and remains stable. MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap stated, "Musheer Khan met with a road accident on Friday while traveling with his family to participate in the upcoming Irani Cup, scheduled from October 1 to 5, 2024. He is conscious and well-oriented and is under close observation."

The MCA confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MCA medical teams are monitoring Musheer's condition to ensure he receives the best possible care. According to the statement, Once he is deemed fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined after these assessments.

Musheer’s injury is a significant setback for Mumbai as the domestic season approaches. He is now expected to miss the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, along with the initial rounds of the Ranji Trophy, which begins on October 11.