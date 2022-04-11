New 'mystery girl' of IPL 2022 spotted during KKR vs DC match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were seen engaged in a serious battle yesterday a crucial game in Mumbai. However, it was someone from the crowd that grabbed all the attention. Twitterati discovered the latest 'mystery girl' of IPL 2022 and her pics soon went viral. The 'mystery girl' appeared on the camera after Kuldeep Yadav took a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders' inning, and the cameraman instantly cut toward a beautiful young girl sitting in the stands.

In the previous seasons as well, plenty of ladies have become social media sensations after they made their presence felt at the IPL matches. The lady was seen donning a white top, and as soon as she appeared on-screen. Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday. Invited to bat, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5.