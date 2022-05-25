'News sells more with Hardik Pandya's name': Gujarat Titans captain's silence his critics after his team reaches IPL final

Hardik Pandya's success as Gujarat Titans skipper has surprised a number of critics and now, the Baroda all-rounder has given his critics a befitting reply. Putting behind all these, Pandya has shone not just as an all-rounder but as a leader, taking an under-rated Gujarat Titans to the final in a dream IPL debut season.People always talk, that’s their job. I can’t help,” Pandya said in a virtual media interaction after leading the Titans to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night to seal a final berth.“The name ‘Hardik Pandya’ always sells. I’ve no problem with it, I just take it easy with a smiling face.”

After making his international debut in 2016 following his success with Mumbai Indians, expectations skyrocketed with Pandya as he was compared with the legendary World Cup-winning India skipper Kapil Dev.In 2019, Pandya was suspended for his loose talk on women on ‘Koffee with Karan’. He later apologised to the inquiry committee of the BCCI.The 28-year-old star all-rounder made his last appearance for India against Namibia in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 8 and then struggled to manage his bowling workload post his back surgery.Released by Mumbai Indians, Hardik was picked by Gujarat’s for Rs 15 crore ahead of this IPL season.Questions were raised when he was handed captaincy for a team making its debut, but Pandya has delivered, be it with the bat, ball or in his ‘Captain Cool’ demeanour, much like his mentor MS Dhoni.“Obviously Mahi bhai has played a big role in my life. He’s a dear brother, a dear friend, and family to me,” Pandya said.“…I’ve learnt a lot of good things from him. For me, it was more about being individually strong which I’m really proud of myself as well how I was able to manage all the parts.” Mostly coming at number four, Pandya is at the fifth spot in the chart for most prolific batters this season, with 453 runs at a 45-plus average and a healthy strike rate of 132.84.

