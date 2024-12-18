No Farewell Match for R Ashwin: Why India’s Spin Legend Retired Mid-Tour

India's experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the Gabba Test, which ended in a draw. After the match, Ashwin appeared at a press conference and informed everyone about his decision. The second-highest wicket-taker for Team India in international cricket, Ashwin played a crucial role in many of the team's victories. However, he clarified that he would continue to play in the IPL and other club cricket.

One question that is lingering on everyone's mind is why Ashwin announced his retirement mid-series during the Australia tour, with two matches still remaining. There is a special reason behind this, similar to why legends like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh also missed out on farewell matches.

Why did Ashwin retire mid-series?

Both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, two of India's experienced all-rounders, were included in the squad for the Australia tour. Ashwin was given an opportunity in the second Test but could not make a significant impact. He scored 22 and 7 runs in the two innings and managed to take only one wicket. Consequently, he was dropped for the third Test, and Ravindra Jadeja was brought in. The third Test ended in a draw, but Jadeja played a fighting knock of 77 runs, rescuing the team from the jaws of defeat. With Jadeja's place almost confirmed for the remaining two matches, it is believed Ashwin decided to retire mid-series, recognizing the situation.

Missed out on a farewell match

Ashwin's decision to retire mid-series meant that, like several other Indian greats, he too missed out on playing a farewell match. The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was played in Adelaide, where Ashwin was part of the playing XI. However, for the Gabba Test, Jadeja replaced him.

In the third Test, Jadeja's brilliant performance solidified his position in the team for the remaining matches. As a result, Ashwin would have spent the rest of the series on the bench. This prompted him to announce his retirement, denying himself a chance to play a farewell game. Just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan, Ashwin too missed out on the honor of a farewell match.