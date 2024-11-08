“No One Has Talked About the Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy,” Says PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has dismissed reports claiming that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in a hybrid model, with India playing all their matches in the UAE while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan.

Naqvi, speaking to the media, refuted the rumours circulating in Indian media, stating that the PCB has not been approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding such a proposal. "No one has talked about the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy with PCB," Naqvi said. "BCCI should, in writing, tell PCB that the Indian cricket team is not visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy."

The reports suggested that the Indian government had denied clearance for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan, leading BCCI to request that the tournament be played in a hybrid format. Naqvi, however, challenged these claims and urged the BCCI to officially state their position in writing.

Read Also | ‘You Are Appealing for Everything’: Mohammad Rizwan, Adam Zampa Share Hilarious Banter During AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

Naqvi also emphasised that cricket should remain free from politics, highlighting that Pakistan has shown goodwill gestures to India in the past. "Pakistan has shown goodwill gestures to India, but this will not happen every time," he said, adding that the PCB is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy in December 2024.

The PCB chairman expressed optimism about the Indian team's participation in the tournament. "I feel positive and want the Indian cricket team to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy," Naqvi said, noting that he is in contact with other cricket boards, all of whom have no objections to the event being held in Pakistan.

Naqvi further said that he is confident the ICC will announce the tournament schedule soon and that fans from around the world will be able to travel to Pakistan to attend the event. "I hope no other cricket board will become part of any politics against Pakistan cricket regarding the Champions Trophy," he added.