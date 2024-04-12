Nok 99 Captain Suraj Shinde Smashes Century in Just 26 Balls Against Recreation Club in Pune Olympia T20 Trophy

Nok 99 captain Suraj Shinde created a world record in T20 cricket by smashing a century in just 26 balls against Recreation Club in the Pune Olympia T20 Trophy on Friday.

In the first innings, Shinde's knock of 102 runs propelled Nok 99 to a massive total of 324/4 in 20 overs. He hit 3 fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 391. Opener Abhimanyu Jadhav scored 112 runs off 55 balls, including 15 fours and 5 sixes, with a strike rate of 203.

In reply, Recreation Club was bundled out for 73 in 16.5 overs. The Recreation Club has managed to win only one out of five games, while Nok 99 has won four out of five games.

A 26-ball 100 in Pune Olympia T20 Trophy.

.

.

Has Book Cricket become mainstream?#CricketTwitter#T20pic.twitter.com/0Tshd7z1b3 — FanCode (@FanCode) April 12, 2024

Pune Olympia T20 Trophy

The Pune Olympia T20 Trophy is a domestic tournament featuring six teams: Metro CC, Ashtapailu Sports, Nok 99, Punit Balan Group, Recreation Cricket Club, and Jain Irrigation. The tournament follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing all other teams twice.

A total of 33 matches are scheduled, all taking place at the Shinde High School Ground in Pune. The tournament concludes on April 21 with the final match. The top four teams from the league stage will progress to the semi-finals scheduled for April 20.