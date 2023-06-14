"Not bad yaar...": Rishabh Pant provides update on his fitness, climbs stairs without support

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 : India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been keeping his fans and followers updated on his rehabilitation and recovery path following a horrific vehicle accident in December 2022.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a car accident last year. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pant has demonstrated tremendous tenacity and determination in his recuperation. His admirers and followers have been following his progress and he has kept them updated through social media platforms.

Pant recently posted a video of him moving up the National Cricket Academy (NCA) steps. He climbed the stairs without support. In the caption, the young athlete expressed thankfulness for his quick recovery and acknowledged the difficulties of even simple chores like climbing stairs.

"Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes," read the caption of the post.

https://twitter.com/RishabhPant17/status/1668948503677276162

The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and got multiple injuries.

Following the harrowing accident, after receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

While Pant was ruled out in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he could not keep himself away from the action as he was seen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, cheering for his franchise, Delhi Capitals.

