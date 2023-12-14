"Nothing better than getting runs and silencing critics": David Warner after smashing his 26th test ton

Australia's star opener, David Warner, responded emphatically to recent criticism about his form by delivering a brilliant attacking century against Pakistan on the first day of the Perth Test. Warner, who secured his 26th Test hundred, expressed satisfaction in silencing the critics with his outstanding performance.

Celebrating his century with his customary leap and a unique gesture of placing his fingers on his lips, Warner showcased his determination and resilience. The gesture was seen as a response to the doubts raised by his ex-teammate, Mitchell Johnson, who questioned Warner's recent struggles in Test cricket and raised concerns about his place in the team.

During his unbeaten 149-ball innings, Warner displayed his trademark aggressive style, striking 15 fours and a significant six. His partnership with Usman Khawaja proved pivotal in building pressure on the Pakistani team. Warner's performance played a crucial role in putting Australia in a strong position by Tea on the first day.

In a post-innings conversation with former Australia opener Adam Gilchrist, Warner clarified that his gesture was a reaction to the criticism surrounding his place in the team leading up to the Test. He emphasized that his primary focus is to score runs for the team and contribute to their success.

"It's my job to come here and score runs for my team. From the get-go, I was on my way, and along with Ussie Khawaja (Usman Khawaja), it was great to build up a partnership and put pressure on Pakistan. Now, I am in a partnership with Smudge (Smith)," Warner shared during the tea break.

Reflecting on his century, Warner stated, "Always feels great. We need to put enough runs on the board to give the bowlers something to bowl at. Yeah, if put in the right areas, the wicket looks a nice one. You can do nothing about the criticism, but you have to put your head down and get into your work. Nothing better than getting runs and silencing the critics."

Warner's remarkable innings not only showcased his resilience but also solidified his place in the team for the upcoming Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on Boxing Day. The third and final Test, set to be Warner's farewell match, will take place at his home ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7.