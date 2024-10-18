IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Bowled Out for 402, Secures 356-Run Lead Against India on Day 3

Rachin Ravindra's impressive 134 helped New Zealand secure a commanding 356-run lead over India on Day 3 of the first Test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand was bowled out for 402 runs in their first innings.

Ravindra scored his runs off 157 balls, including 13 fours and four sixes. Tim Southee contributed a valuable 65, partnering with Ravindra for a crucial 137 runs for the eighth wicket. This came after India's dismal first innings, where they were all out for just 46 runs.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets for 72 runs, Kuldeep Yadav captured 3 for 99, and Mohammed Siraj claimed 2 wickets for 84 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 46 all out (31.2 overs)

New Zealand 1st Innings: 402 all out (91.3 overs)

(Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72)