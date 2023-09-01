ODI World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma’s last as captain: Sourav Ganguly makes bold statement

Sourav Ganguly has shared his insights on India's prospects. Ganguly, who led India to the World Cup final in 2003, has high hopes for the Men in Blue. He believes that India, being the host nation, has a strong chance of clinching their third World Cup title in the 50-over format.India captain Rohit Sharma, who is presently 36 years of age is at the fag end of his career. Ganguly feels that Rohit is playing his first and last 50-over World Cup as a captain and wants him to step up if India have any chance of winning the Cup. Rohit was rested for the T20Is against West Indies and also major part of the ODIs against them and subsequently a younger side side under returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah played the T20Is against Ireland.

Ganguly said that this 50-over World Cup will be last for Rohit Sharma, but he can still play the T20 World Cup as it is a different format."Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India's go-to man along with Rohit Sharma. Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T20 but this is a different format," Ganguly said on the Backstage With Boria show.The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starts from October 5th, with India kick-starting their campaign against Australia on 8th October.