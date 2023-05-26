On this day in 2013, Mumbai Indians clinched their first-ever IPL title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have clinched most five IPL titles. But their journey as the most successful team in IPL history started on May 26 in 2013 when they won their maiden IPL title.

With this win, they gave a dream farewell to the all-time great Sachin Tendulkar who played his last IPL in 2013.

Mumbai had a great 2013 season, in the league matches they ended second in the points table. In the 16 matches, MI had won 11 games and lost only five matches.

In the Final, MI faced the Chennai Super Kings which had already bagged two IPL titles and were favourites to win. However, destiny had decided to pass the crown of IPL to a new team.

On May 26, MI and CSK played the final at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, MI had given a decent total of 148/9. It was a good total considering that Eden Gardens was a bowler-friendly wicket.

MI did not have a great start but dangerous West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard displayed his show and scored 60 off 32 balls to take MI to 148 in 20 overs. His knock had seven fours and three sixes. Ambati Rayadu (37 in 36 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (21 in 26 balls) also played useful knocks for MI.

Another West Indian, Dwayne Bravo performed with his bowling for CSK and took four wickets conceding only 9 runs.

CSK's batting lineup choked as six-wicket fell in just 39 runs. 'Mr Dependable' MS Dhoni did step up and scored 63 off 45 balls but could not provide his team with a win to clinch their third trophy, his knock had three fours and five sixes. CSK fell 23 runs short in the end.

This year was also special for Rohit Sharma as he scored 538 runs in 19 matches with four fifties at an average of 38.42, the most by an MI batter in the season. And with a ball, legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh took 24 wickets in 19 matches, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in the season.

Since then MI has won five trophies where they won three consecutive titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Missing IPL win in 2018, they again returned to their best and won trophies in 2019 and 2020.

