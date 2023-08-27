Pakistan become No.1 ODI team in the world, ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and last ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Saturday, August 26, at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The result meant that Pakistan now have become the No 1 ODI team in the world. They overtook Australia, who were the No 1 before. Pakistan had earlier jumped to the top in May but only for a brief period. The 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan has helped them with more points that Australia. Pakistan have 2725 points as compared to 2714 that Australia have currently.

Pakistan won the toss in the third ODI and had opted to bat first. The Men in Green looked in good touch with the bat. They lost openers early but Babar Azam (60) and Mohammad Rizwan (67) got fifties. They fell and the middle order crumbled again. However, Mohammad Nawaz (30) and Afgha Salman (38) helped them reach 268 for 8 in 50 overs. But Afghanistan had a poor start to the chase and never looked like gaining the momentum either. No 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the top-scorer with 64 off 37 balls but that was not going to get them past the winning mark as others failed to deliver the goods. Afghanistan got bowled out for 209 in 48.4 overs, losing the game by 59 runs. Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan have got a huge boost to their confidence with the 3-0 series win. They are also the new Number 1 ODI team in the world. India, their arch-rivals and biggest obstacle to the trophy, are the number 3 team in the world.